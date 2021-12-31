Banyan Capital Management, Inc. Buys Altice USA Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp

New Purchases: ATUS,

ATUS, Added Positions: CHTR, VNT, MO, CI, Y, LSXMK,

CHTR, VNT, MO, CI, Y, LSXMK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, KMX, BAC, TFC, DHR, BRK.B, AXP, LSXMA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banyan Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Banyan Capital Management, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banyan+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,416 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 22,979 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,586 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Markel Corp (MKL) - 10,627 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Cigna Corp (CI) - 54,329 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Banyan Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 453,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.