Banyan Capital Management, Inc. Buys Altice USA Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Banyan Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Altice USA Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banyan Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Banyan Capital Management, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC..
1. BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
- New Purchases: ATUS,
- Added Positions: CHTR, VNT, MO, CI, Y, LSXMK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, KMX, BAC, TFC, DHR, BRK.B, AXP, LSXMA,
For the details of BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banyan+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANYAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,416 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 22,979 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,586 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 10,627 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 54,329 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
Banyan Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 453,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.
