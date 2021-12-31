Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells Perficient Inc, Brinker International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: DECK, IQV, ST, FC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Mitek Systems Inc, sells Perficient Inc, Brinker International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sea, Yandex NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 2,280,876 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.14% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 375,686 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% News Corp (NWSA) - 1,450,408 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.03% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 366,425 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% Viad Corp (VVI) - 663,403 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54%

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $296.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 57,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 71,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 220,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $50.32, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 131,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 157.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 140,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 2,280,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,450,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.82%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,555,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 147,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dole PLC. The sale prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Perficient Inc by 49.28%. The sale prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.77%. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC still held 160,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.79%. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC still held 156,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 25.4%. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC still held 104,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 26.15%. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.46. The stock is now traded at around $4.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC still held 1,001,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.