Solel Partners LP Buys Alight Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Herbalife Nutrition, Cigna Corp

Investment company Solel Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alight Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Herbalife Nutrition, Cigna Corp, PG&E Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solel Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Solel Partners LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Solel Partners LP
  1. Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 427,400 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%
  2. Cigna Corp (CI) - 235,400 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.9%
  3. Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 2,267,135 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.14%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,059,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.11%
  5. PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 847,162 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 680,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alight Inc (ALIT)

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Alight Inc by 114.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 3,085,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 2,267,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 48.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,059,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 427,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.



