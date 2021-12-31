Solel Partners LP Buys Alight Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Herbalife Nutrition, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: MCW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alight Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Herbalife Nutrition, Cigna Corp, PG&E Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solel Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Solel Partners LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 427,400 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30% Cigna Corp (CI) - 235,400 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.9% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 2,267,135 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.14% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,059,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.11% PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 847,162 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 680,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Alight Inc by 114.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 3,085,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 2,267,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 48.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,059,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 427,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.