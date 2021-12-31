Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys DaVita Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Humana Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Hologic Inc

New Purchases: DVA, NSTG, UNH, SGRY, ICUI, AHCO, LH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DaVita Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, ICU Medical Inc, sells Humana Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Hologic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Triangle Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Iron Triangle Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DaVita Inc (DVA) - 450,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 1,060,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.83% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 440,255 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.71% Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 316,661 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.79% Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 632,189 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.94%

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $115.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.21 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $43.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 543,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71. The stock is now traded at around $219.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 114,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 131.71%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 440,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 96.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 632,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 351.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,437,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 87.15%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $293.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 316,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.