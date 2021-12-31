Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
6elm Capital LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company 6elm Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DoorDash Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Snap Inc, sells MGM Resorts International, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6elm Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, 6elm Capital LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of 6elm Capital LP
  1. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 252,365 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.22%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,817 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 169,215 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.21%
  4. Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 482,024 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.73%
  5. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 116,274 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.99%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 34,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 376,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 252,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 169,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 116,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 482,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28.



