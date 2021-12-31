6elm Capital LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, CAR, SNAP, POSH,

AMZN, CAR, SNAP, POSH, Added Positions: DKS, DASH, ABNB, WMG,

DKS, DASH, ABNB, WMG, Reduced Positions: WSM, HMHC,

WSM, HMHC, Sold Out: MGM, ZG, PTON, ZM, IAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DoorDash Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Snap Inc, sells MGM Resorts International, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6elm Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, 6elm Capital LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 252,365 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,817 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 169,215 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.21% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 482,024 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.73% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 116,274 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.99%

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 34,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 376,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 252,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 169,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 116,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 482,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28.