Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC Buys Vale SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Anglogold Ashanti, Sells Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, XP Inc

New Purchases: BAP, INDA,

BAP, INDA, Added Positions: VALE, PBR, AU, IBN, FCX, CX, ITUB, AZUL, BBD, AFYA,

VALE, PBR, AU, IBN, FCX, CX, ITUB, AZUL, BBD, AFYA, Reduced Positions: SRNE,

SRNE, Sold Out: XP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Anglogold Ashanti, ICICI Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oaktree+fund+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vale SA (VALE) - 480,901 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9768.68% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 586,248 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8421.05% Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 288,189 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8646.25% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 277,695 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6588.22% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 130,793 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8550.33%

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 21,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 9768.68%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.93%. The holding were 480,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 8421.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.27%. The holding were 586,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 8646.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.47%. The holding were 288,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 6588.22%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 277,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 8550.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.26%. The holding were 130,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 10101.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.5%. The holding were 749,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.