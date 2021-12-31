DLD Asset Management, LP Buys Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Galata Acquisition Corp, Sells , Galata Acquisition Corp,

- New Purchases: BHACU, APSG, GLTA, CONE, MIME, CERN, ISBC, VG, FTSI, BRG, RRD, BILL, CMRX, TARA, EEFT, CSPR, UBER, SNAP, HTA, AYLA, WPCB, LPTX, CMTL, PAE, ARNA, ATHA, OPNT, ALDX, VBLT, KCGI, FICV, RONI, FWAC, CNTB, HERA, NDAC, CIIG, HEAR, KAHC, AHRNU, ALPA, IQMDU, ZINGU, MNTN.U, GEEXU, HTAQ, APTM, APMI, RXRA, ASZ, ANAC, LGAC, DLCA, GPAC, STXB, REVH, SPKB, SGIIU,
- Added Positions: ANAT, DXCM, PPC, MTN, DISCA,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, MCHP, COHR, CIT, INFO, TDS, SCPL, ATH, TGNA, FVIV, CONX, GSEV, JCIC, SLAM, HIII, SPGS, FINM, TSIB, CPUH, CLIM, GFX, XLNX, STFC, STL, TBCP, HLAH, PRSR, ACTD, FRXB, GTPB,
- Sold Out: KSU, GLTA.U, STMP, PNM, JBLU, CXP, CLDR, MRVI, CSOD, SCR, MNR, ITMR, MSON, ESXB, OCDX, EXPE, FIVN, KCGI.U, RONI.U, APMIU, FICVU, ALPAU, NDACU, MX, CIIGU, GIIX, HERAU, KAHC.U, RXRAU, VMW, DELL, REVHU, SPKBU, GKOS, ALCC,
For the details of DLD Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dld+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DLD Asset Management, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 49.37% of the total portfolio.
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 189,297 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 118,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- United States Steel Corp (X) - 854,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
- Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHACU) - 1,980,000 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,743,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Galata Acquisition Corp (GLTA)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,237,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $390.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Galata Acquisition Corp (GLTA.U)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.13.Sold Out: (STMP)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.Sold Out: (CXP)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
DLD Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.24%. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2518.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. DLD Asset Management, LP still held 4,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
DLD Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 42.77%. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. DLD Asset Management, LP still held 67,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Coherent Inc (COHR)
DLD Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 33.2%. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $264.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. DLD Asset Management, LP still held 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of DLD Asset Management, LP. Also check out:
1. DLD Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DLD Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DLD Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DLD Asset Management, LP keeps buying