DLD Asset Management, LP Buys Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Galata Acquisition Corp, Sells , Galata Acquisition Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Galata Acquisition Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Mimecast, sells , Galata Acquisition Corp, , PNM Resources Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DLD Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, DLD Asset Management, LP owns 145 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DLD Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dld+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 49.37% of the total portfolio. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 189,297 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 118,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% United States Steel Corp (X) - 854,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHACU) - 1,980,000 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,743,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,237,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $390.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

DLD Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.24%. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2518.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. DLD Asset Management, LP still held 4,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 42.77%. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. DLD Asset Management, LP still held 67,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 33.2%. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $264.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. DLD Asset Management, LP still held 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.