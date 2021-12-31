Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Chai Trust Co Llc Buys Pioneer Merger Corp, Datadog Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Sells Covanta Holding Corp, Pioneer Merger Corp

Investment company Chai Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Merger Corp, Datadog Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, sells Covanta Holding Corp, Pioneer Merger Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $971 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHAI TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chai+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHAI TRUST CO LLC
  1. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 31.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 11,863,095 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%
  3. Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 374,631 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  5. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 2,584,300 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX)

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $146.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Chai Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACXU)

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHAI TRUST CO LLC. Also check out:

