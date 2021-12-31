Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys Purple Innovation Inc, Blue Bird Corp, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, PGT Innovations Inc

- New Purchases: BLBD, MCFT, INNV, QUOT, IEA,
- Added Positions: PRPL, LAZY,
- Reduced Positions: BLDR,
- Sold Out: CNR, PGTI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 4,699,164 shares, 30.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.22%
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 5,292,003 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio.
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 16,805,253 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.97%
- ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,282,055 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio.
- Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) - 4,687,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blue Bird Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 4,687,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,250,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,643,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,787,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 820,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 103.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 16,805,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,171,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.Sold Out: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The sale prices were between $19.78 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $21.42.Reduced: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 47.22%. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.31%. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC still held 4,699,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.
