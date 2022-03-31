Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys Hasbro Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, GitLab Inc, Sells IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: HAS, GTLB,
- Added Positions: SMLR, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: IDT, CWH, VQS, KKR, MC, ESLT, XPEL, GWRE, PAYS, AAPL, KRMD, COST, AMZN,
- Sold Out: MSFT,
For the details of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+retirement+specialists%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.
- Moelis & Co (MC) - 188,608 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%
- IDT Corp (IDT) - 207,670 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.75%
- Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 202,843 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.73%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 152,616 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.44%
- Hasbro Inc (HAS) - 102,280 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $103.92, with an estimated average price of $93.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 102,280 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Semler Scientific Inc by 59.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $93.25, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 48,933 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.. Also check out:
1. ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC. keeps buying