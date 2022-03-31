Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys Hasbro Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, GitLab Inc, Sells IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc

New Purchases: HAS, GTLB,

HAS, GTLB, Added Positions: SMLR, SHOP,

SMLR, SHOP, Reduced Positions: IDT, CWH, VQS, KKR, MC, ESLT, XPEL, GWRE, PAYS, AAPL, KRMD, COST, AMZN,

IDT, CWH, VQS, KKR, MC, ESLT, XPEL, GWRE, PAYS, AAPL, KRMD, COST, AMZN, Sold Out: MSFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hasbro Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, GitLab Inc, sells IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc, Elbit Systems, PaySign Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moelis & Co (MC) - 188,608 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82% IDT Corp (IDT) - 207,670 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.75% Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 202,843 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.73% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 152,616 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.44% Hasbro Inc (HAS) - 102,280 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $103.92, with an estimated average price of $93.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 102,280 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Semler Scientific Inc by 59.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $93.25, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 48,933 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8.