Jeune Aesthetics Announces Formation and Members of Scientific Advisory Board

April 28, 2022

Download PDF

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc. (“Jeune Aesthetics”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (“Krystal”) ( KRYS) today announced the formation and members of its Scientific Advisory Board, comprised of industry leaders to serve as strategic advisors assisting with program strategy and clinical development.

"I am immensely proud of the Scientific Advisory Board that we’ve assembled," said Bhushan Hardas, M.D., President of Jeune Aesthetics. "We look forward to the wealth of knowledge this prestigious team will bring to the development of our portfolio of innovative treatments, and further our mission to leverage our gene-delivery platform to develop products to fundamentally address and reverse the biology of aging and/or damaged skin.”

Members of the Jeune Aesthetics Scientific Advisory Board are as follows:

Valerie D. Callender, M.D., FAAD

Medical Director of Callender Dermatology & Cosmetic Center

Professor of Dermatology at the College of Medicine at Howard University

Dr. Valerie D. Callender is a Board-Certified Dermatologist who is known for her sensitive and cutting-edge approach to the management of hair loss in women and the treatment of pigmentation disorders. Dr. Callender is the Founder and Medical Director of Callender Dermatology & Cosmetic Center and is a Professor of Dermatology at the College of Medicine at Howard University. Dr. Callender has performed leadership roles in many dermatological organizations, including the Women’s Dermatologic Society and the Skin of Color Society, and she is the current President-Elect of the American Dermatologic Association. Dr. Callender is a prolific contributor to the dermatology literature and has co-edited a textbook on Treatment for Skin of Color as well as written 30 textbook chapters and 80 peer-reviewed articles for academic journals. Dr. Callender has delivered over 200 national and international dermatologic presentations. She has participated in more than 60 clinical trials for both aesthetic and medical therapeutics and has been involved in clinical trials of almost every major injectable product the FDA has approved for use in the United States. Dr. Callender is the recipient of the Women’s Dermatologic Society’s President’s Award and Mentor of the Year Award, and the Dermatology Foundation’s Clark W. Finnerud Award. She received her medical degree from Howard University, where she also did her residency

Jean D. Carruthers, M.D., FRCSC, FRC (OPHTH)

Medical Director of Dr. Jean Carruthers Cosmetic

Clinical Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver

Dr. Carruthers is the Medical Director of Dr. Jean Carruthers Cosmetic and is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Dr. Carruthers is the co-author of Botulinum Toxin, 5th Edition and Soft Tissue Augmentation, 5th Edition, both titles in the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Carruthers has authored over 330 peer reviewed scientific publications, 70 book chapters, and 9 textbooks and has been profiled in numerous publications, including Best Doctors in Canada, the New York Times, Allure magazine, Time, Newsweek, 20/20 and Vogue. Dr. Carruthers co-authored the first published paper on the cosmetic use of neuromodulators in the Journal of Dermatologic Surgery and Oncology and is credited with discovering the cosmetic use of neuromodulators, which led to the launch of the first neuromodulator in aesthetic medicine, BOTOX® from Allergan. She received her medical degree from the University of British Columbia and completed her ophthalmology residency at the Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. She completed her post-residency studies in ophthalmology at the University of British Columbia and the University of California in San Francisco.

Jeffrey S. Dover, M.D., FRCPC

Co-Director Director of SkinCare Physicians in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brown Medical School

Dr. Dover is Director of SkinCare Physicians in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, an Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brown Medical School. Dr. Dover is a former Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School, was Chief of Dermatology at the New England Deaconess Hospital, and Associate Chairman of Dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Dover is the author of over 400 scientific publications, and he has co-authored and edited over 45 textbooks. He is founding editor of Journal Watch for Dermatology. Dr. Dover is Past President of both the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery and the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery. He is the past secretary and president of the New England Dermatological Society. He has organized and directed numerous medical conferences including Controversies in Cutaneous Laser and Cosmetic Surgery with Dr. Arndt. He graduated magna cum Laude with a medical degree from the University of Ottawa with dermatology training at the University of Toronto followed by research fellowships at St. John’s Hospital for Diseases of the Skin at the University of London in London, England, and a two-year Photomedicine fellowship at the Beth Israel Hospital and the Massachusetts General Hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Derek H. Jones, M.D.

Founder, Director of Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills

Cosmetic Fellowship Director for the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery

Dr. Jones founded Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills where he is the Director and is a Cosmetic Fellowship Director for the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. Jones was Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles from 1999 to 2017 and is an internationally regarded key opinion leader and researcher in minimally invasive facial aesthetics. He is a frequently invited speaker at prestigious dermatology meetings and has delivered over 300 scholarly lectures and has written or contributed to over 100 publications. Dr. Jones has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Dermatologic Surgery, Aesthetic Surgery and Medicine and Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy. He is regularly featured as a dermatology expert on several local and national television networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and has appeared in interviews in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, InStyle, Harpers Bazzar, The Wall Street Journal, and others. Dr. Jones has served as a Principal Investigator on many clinical trials in facial aesthetics that lead to the approval of JUVEDERM®, JUVEDERM® ULTRA PLUS, BELOTERO®, LATISSE® and XEOMIN®. He was also Lead Investigator on the FDA study for Kybella™ and JUVEDERM VOLUMA™. He received his Bachelor of Science degree with high honors from Tufts University and his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine.

Rhoda S. Narins, M.D.

New York University Medical Center, Clinical Professor of Dermatology

Director of Cosmetic Dermatology, PC in New York, New York

Dr. Narins is the Director of Cosmetic Dermatology, PC in New York, and is Clinical Professor of Dermatology at New York University Medical Center, as well as former President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. Narins is a pioneer in the U.S. in tumescent liposuction using local anesthesia and has been a principal investigator in many of the major U.S. clinical FDA trials for fillers and botulinum toxins. She is an expert in the use of fillers, toxins, threads, peels, lasers and other dermatologic surgery procedures. Dr. Narins has lectured globally on cosmetic dermatology and dermatologic surgery and has authored over 100 published materials. Dr. Narins is an assistant editor for the Journal of Dermatologic Surgery, Drugs in Dermatology and the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology and has served on the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and on the Board of Directors for the International Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She has been Historian /Parliamentarian for the ASDs and has worked on multiple committees of the AAD, ASDS and ISDS. She graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University, with a BA in Science and received her medical degree from New York University Medical Center where she also trained as a resident and chief resident in Dermatology.

About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.

Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to develop products to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging and/or damaged skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. ( KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop life-changing treatment options for patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung, and other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACT:

Investors and Media:

Meg Dodge

Krystal Biotech

[email protected]

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.