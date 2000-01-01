Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Try GuruFocus Tools' 30-Year Financials and Historical Charts Templates

Users can retrieve historical financial stock data through Google Sheets

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • GuruFocus’ Google Sheets add-in allows users to start with a few premade templates.
  • The templates include 30-Year Financials and Historical Charts.
  • Users can retrieve historical financial stock data through these two templates.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is pleased to announce users can access a few premade templates for the new Google Sheets add-on, including a few templates that give key fundamental information about a company.

The 30-Year Financials template allows users to retrieve up to 30 years of financial data grouped into several categories, including per-share data, ratios, income statement, balance sheet, cashflow statement, valuation ratios and quality metrics. Likewise, the Historical Charts template allows users to visualize trends in the financial data through a wide range of charts.

Access

To access the templates, please first install the Google Sheets add-on using the steps outlined in the Quick Start Guide. Then, click on the “Explore Templates” button, as Figure 1 illustrates.

1519789386663796736.png

Figure 1

You can also access the templates directly within the add-on by clicking the “Templates” button in the GuruFocus Tools dashboard, as Figure 2 illustrates.

1519789390002462720.png

Figure 2

Make sure you save a local copy of the template before using it. Click on the “File” menu and select “Make a Copy,” as Figure 3 illustrates.

1519789393861222400.png

Figure 3

Enter the desired name of your copy and click the green “Make a Copy” button to save a copy into your Google Drive. Figure 4 illustrates the “Make a Copy” wizard.

1519789395945791488.png

Figure 4

Usage

For the 30-year financials template, enter the stock ticker in Cell B12 and the retrieve data frequency in Cell B13. For retrieve data frequency, enter “Annual” or A to retrieve annual data, “Quarterly” or Q to retrieve quarterly data or leave blank to retrieve the current / trailing12-month data. Do not change the formulas or sparkline charts in the other cells. Figure 5 illustrates the input cells for the 30-year financials template.

1519789398072303616.png

Figure 5

The same input cells apply for the historical financial charts template as well, as Figure 6 illustrates.

1519789400085569536.png

If you have any questions about our Google Sheets feature, please contact us. Users can also book a demo of the Google Sheets feature by clicking on the “Book a Demo” button, as Figure 7 illustrates.

1519789402254024704.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus