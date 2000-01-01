Try GuruFocus Tools' Stock Summary Template

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GuruFocus is proud to announce that users can access a few premade templates for the new Google Sheets add-on, including the stock summary template that gives a snapshot of fundamental information about a company.

The stock summary template provides key information about the company, including its name, market sector, business predictability rank and a five-year historical price chart. The template also displays the company’s GF Score and its five component rankings: profitability rank, GF Value rank, momentum rank, financial strength rank and growth rank.

Access

To access the templates, please first install the Google Sheets add-on using the steps outlined in the Quick Start Guide. Then, click on the “Explore Templates” button, as Figure 1 illustrates.

1519348466147467264.png

Figure 1

You can also access the templates directly within the add-on by clicking the “Templates” button in the GuruFocus Tools dashboard, as Figure 2 illustrates.

1519348469620350976.png

Figure 2

Make sure you save a local copy of the template before using the template. Click on the “File” menu and select “Make a copy,” as Figure 3 illustrates.

1519348471851720704.png

Figure 3

Enter the desired name of your copy and click the green “Make a copy” button to save a copy into your Google Drive. Figure 4 illustrates the “make a copy” wizard.

1519348474183753728.png

Figure 4

Usage

As Figure 5 illustrates, enter the stock ticker in Cell B9. Do not change the formulas in the other cells.

1519348476146688000.png

Figure 5

If you have any questions about our Google Sheets feature, please contact us. Users can also book a demo of the Google Sheets feature by clicking on the “Book a Demo” button, as Figure 6 illustrates.

1519348478105427968.png

Figure 6

