Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of JCSD Capital, LLC

JCSD Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $101,000,000. The top holdings were CFST(8.72%), FBMS(5.87%), and USMT(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JCSD Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JCSD Capital, LLC bought 11,500 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 12,500. The trade had a 3.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $353.51.

On 05/11/2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $305.06 per share and a market cap of $104,771,877,000. The stock has returned -14.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 102,171-share investment in NAS:RBNC. Previously, the stock had a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.5 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Reliant Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $35.5 per share and a market cap of $588,472,000. The stock has returned 93.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Reliant Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

During the quarter, JCSD Capital, LLC bought 94,556 shares of NAS:UCBI for a total holding of 98,756. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.87.

On 05/11/2022, United Community Banks Inc traded for a price of $29.84 per share and a market cap of $3,163,859,000. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Community Banks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 120,000 shares in NAS:CBAN, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.05 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Colony Bankcorp Inc traded for a price of $16.3 per share and a market cap of $286,658,000. The stock has returned 4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colony Bankcorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 72,586-share investment in OTCPK:UBAB. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.57 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc traded for a price of $29.15 per share and a market cap of $109,777,000. The stock has returned 4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

