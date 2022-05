Is OppFi Inc Undervalued Following the Latest Insider Buy?

GuruFocus data shows that the CEO and 10% owner N/A purchased 29696 OppFi Inc shares ( OPFI ) on 2022-05-11.

Insiders buying shares of stock in their companies can be a good sign. This could indicate that insiders have become optimistic about the company's future. It is worthwhile to pay attention to insider trades as they have a greater understanding of their company than most people. Let's now take a closer look at OppFi Inc to determine if it is worthy of investor attention.

Todd Schwartz's trades

Todd Schwartz purchased zero shares over the last year.

It means Todd Schwartz is buying stock in their company over the long-term. This may be good news for stock future.

Trends from the inside

Investors may be unsure if the buys of one insider are really that significant. Is the stock being bought by other insiders or is it being sold?

OppFi Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 2 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 1 insider sold.

Insider purchases are more appealing than insider sales to us. This is a sign of a positive trend in the company's owners and top executives. Insiders buying more stock means that it's more likely the stock will be undervalued.

Valuation

On the date of Todd Schwartz’s recent purchase, OppFi Inc shares were traded at $2.9401 per share. The stock now has a market capitalization of $38.847 million.

This ratio is higher than the industry average of 24.58, and lower than the historical median price/earnings ratio.

