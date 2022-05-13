Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 505 stocks valued at a total of $1,268,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(5.09%), NVDA(3.46%), and UNH(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 343,000 shares in NYSE:PLAN, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.62 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $64.16 per share and a market cap of $9,652,893,000. The stock has returned 19.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.31 and a price-sales ratio of 15.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 371,397 shares in NAS:EPAY, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.54 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Bottomline Technologies Inc traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $2,586,582,000. The stock has returned 55.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bottomline Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 785,229 shares in NYSE:CNR, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.86 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.34 per share and a market cap of $3,099,796,000. The stock has returned 80.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 163,900-share investment in NAS:CONE. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.84 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, CyrusOne Inc traded for a price of $90.36 per share and a market cap of $11,850,660,000. The stock has returned 38.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyrusOne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 451.80, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 42.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 9.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 145,673 shares in NAS:CERN, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.54 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.21 per share and a market cap of $27,706,981,000. The stock has returned 24.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

