Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cartica Management, LLC

Cartica Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $349,000,000. The top holdings were MELI(14.32%), GLOB(12.98%), and XP(11.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cartica Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 744,063-share investment in ARCA:EEM. Previously, the stock had a 7.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.19 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $26,456,166,000. The stock has returned -20.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 1,980,000 shares in NAS:CITEU, giving the stock a 5.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.08 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Cartica Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.11 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cartica Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Cartica Management, LLC bought 128,900 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 240,071. The trade had a 4.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.27.

On 05/16/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $75.4 per share and a market cap of $42,204,242,000. The stock has returned -62.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Cartica Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CX by 2,697,659 shares. The trade had a 3.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.68.

On 05/16/2022, Cemex SAB de CV traded for a price of $4.12 per share and a market cap of $6,068,336,000. The stock has returned -49.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cemex SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cartica Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:YNDX by 115,000 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.81.

On 05/16/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

