Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Glenn Greenberg

Glenn Greenberg recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) and partner John Shapiro founded Chieftain Capital Management in 1984. By pursuing a disciplined investment strategy, Chieftain compounded its accounts at 22.5% (before management fees) during the period from 1984 through 2004 versus 12.9% for the S&P 500. Chieftain Capital later divided into two separate entities, with Shapiro leading the new Chieftain Capital Management and Greenberg leading Brave Warrior Advisors.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $3,390,000,000. The top holdings were ANTM(19.61%), FNF(13.18%), and APO(10.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 885,107 shares in NYSE:LAD, giving the stock a 7.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $312.25 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $298.88 per share and a market cap of $8,608,627,000. The stock has returned -16.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 671,870-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 6.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.34 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.01 per share and a market cap of $680,092,942,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,506,378 shares of NYSE:APO for a total holding of 5,852,507. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.79.

On 05/16/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $53.73 per share and a market cap of $30,960,441,000. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 218,105 shares. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/16/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $488.4 per share and a market cap of $456,964,624,000. The stock has returned 20.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-book ratio of 6.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,532,698 shares in NYSE:DHI, giving the stock a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.85 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $67.88 per share and a market cap of $23,593,067,000. The stock has returned -26.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

