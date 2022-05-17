Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $342,000,000. The top holdings were MELI(57.05%), XP(7.77%), and NU(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought 102,201 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 164,217. The trade had a 35.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 05/17/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $787.81 per share and a market cap of $39,688,278,000. The stock has returned -38.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 214.68, a price-book ratio of 24.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced their investment in NAS:XP by 2,225,984 shares. The trade had a 19.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.2.

On 05/17/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $19.09 per share and a market cap of $10,680,936,000. The stock has returned -50.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.61.

The guru sold out of their 143,139-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.01 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $56.12 per share and a market cap of $65,909,241,000. The stock has returned -17.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 27,548-share investment in NAS:FB. Previously, the stock had a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $200.04 per share and a market cap of $541,372,931,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 31,610-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.27 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $70.33 per share and a market cap of $39,366,372,000. The stock has returned -62.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

