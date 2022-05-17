Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

262 AVENUE ROAD TORONTO, A6 M4V 2G7

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $300,000,000. The top holdings were GPN(17.13%), FISV(14.76%), and CMCSA(14.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,287,246 shares in NYSE:CLVT, giving the stock a 12.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.59 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $14.28 per share and a market cap of $9,604,012,000. The stock has returned -49.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 189,198-share investment in NAS:DLTR. Previously, the stock had a 9.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.3 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $161.45 per share and a market cap of $36,344,063,000. The stock has returned 45.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 210,155 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 8.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.02 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $126.55 per share and a market cap of $158,641,161,000. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 326,782-share investment in NYSE:FAF. Previously, the stock had a 8.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.21 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, First American Financial Corp traded for a price of $59.87 per share and a market cap of $6,430,351,000. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First American Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:NSP by 130,419 shares. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.64.

On 05/17/2022, Insperity Inc traded for a price of $96.94 per share and a market cap of $3,713,575,000. The stock has returned 12.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insperity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

