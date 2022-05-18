BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

645 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $2,090,000,000. The top holdings were DCOM(5.62%), WFC(3.83%), and WBS(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:DCOM by 3,208,821 shares. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.68.

On 05/18/2022, Dime Community Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $29.3 per share and a market cap of $1,149,842,000. The stock has returned -9.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dime Community Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,247,710-share investment in NYSE:STL. Previously, the stock had a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.16 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Sterling Bancorp traded for a price of $26.29 per share and a market cap of $5,059,123,000. The stock has returned 40.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,280,641 shares in NYSE:WBS, giving the stock a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.45 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $46.35 per share and a market cap of $8,254,910,000. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. bought 622,800 shares of NYSE:WAL for a total holding of 747,105. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.18.

On 05/18/2022, Western Alliance Bancorp traded for a price of $74.23 per share and a market cap of $8,037,808,000. The stock has returned -24.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Alliance Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. bought 674,225 shares of NAS:TCBI for a total holding of 900,826. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.99.

On 05/18/2022, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $52.33 per share and a market cap of $2,654,346,000. The stock has returned -22.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.