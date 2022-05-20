MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3041 stocks valued at a total of $118,535,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.42%), MSFT(2.68%), and AMZN(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,003,759 shares in ARCA:EWC, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.64 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, iShares MSCI Canada ETF traded for a price of $35.8531 per share and a market cap of $4,326,840,000. The stock has returned 0.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE bought 1,886,128 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 5,009,284. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/20/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $476.67 per share and a market cap of $445,875,436,000. The stock has returned 18.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE bought 1,894,579 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 2,702,441. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.05 per share and a market cap of $276,813,641,000. The stock has returned -3.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

The guru established a new position worth 21,343,087 shares in ARCA:EWZ, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.31 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $33.265 per share and a market cap of $5,757,365,000. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE bought 5,290,073 shares of ARCA:IYM for a total holding of 5,349,502. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.78.

On 05/20/2022, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF traded for a price of $132.89 per share and a market cap of $1,050,752,000. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

