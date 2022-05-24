Mason Hawkins Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Mason Hawkins recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Southeastern Asset Management since 1975, and he and his partners manage the Longleaf Partners Funds. Mr. Hawkins attended the University of Florida where he earned a B.A. in Finance, and the University of Georgia where he earned an M.B.A. in Finance.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $5.66Bil. The top holdings were LUMN(12.45%), CNX(8.33%), and MAT(6.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WMB by 5,083,271 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.53.

On 05/24/2022, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $35.585 per share and a market cap of $43.29Bil. The stock has returned 42.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) bought 8,090,173 shares of NAS:VMEO for a total holding of 11,296,320. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.33.

On 05/24/2022, Vimeo Inc traded for a price of $8.23 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned -84.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vimeo Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

During the quarter, Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) bought 73,901 shares of NYSE:WTM for a total holding of 125,503. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1046.69.

On 05/24/2022, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd traded for a price of $1178.12 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MAT by 4,065,220 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.89.

On 05/24/2022, Mattel Inc traded for a price of $21.705 per share and a market cap of $7.61Bil. The stock has returned 14.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mattel Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:H by 818,474 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.95.

On 05/24/2022, Hyatt Hotels Corp traded for a price of $79.995 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned 7.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hyatt Hotels Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 580.15, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.