Modus Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(5.05%), VTI(4.39%), and QQQ(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Modus Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,424 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $494.02 per share and a market cap of $463.69Bil. The stock has returned 29.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQJ by 13,208 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.59.

On 07/05/2022, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF traded for a price of $23.6499 per share and a market cap of $758.95Mil. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

The guru established a new position worth 2,130 shares in NAS:MRNA, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.4 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $153.3575 per share and a market cap of $60.48Bil. The stock has returned -36.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 3,917 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/05/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.145 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 5,336 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/05/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.335 per share and a market cap of $7.58Bil. The stock has returned -9.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

