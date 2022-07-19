CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $946.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.54%), MSFT(6.73%), and RTX(4.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 114,704-share investment in NAS:SWKS. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.42 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $104.24 per share and a market cap of $16.77Bil. The stock has returned -44.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 147,360 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 358,207. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.98.

On 07/19/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $88.48 per share and a market cap of $114.44Bil. The stock has returned 64.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 108,149 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 278,785. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/19/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.36 per share and a market cap of $233.56Bil. The stock has returned 19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 19,069 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/19/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $533.45 per share and a market cap of $500.47Bil. The stock has returned 30.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 31,442 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 07/19/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $114.56 per share and a market cap of $336.47Bil. The stock has returned -22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

