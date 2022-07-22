Goodwin Daniel L recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were KRG(48.77%), SPY(5.10%), and UNH(2.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goodwin Daniel L’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goodwin Daniel L reduced their investment in ARCA:DIA by 5,260 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $326.07.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $318.29 per share and a market cap of $27.25Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

The guru established a new position worth 45,968 shares in NYSE:IVT, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.28 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, InvenTrust Properties Corp traded for a price of $26.38 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned 111.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InvenTrust Properties Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 452.00, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Goodwin Daniel L reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 3,960 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/22/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.89 per share and a market cap of $167.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a price-book ratio of 5.80.

The guru sold out of their 17,030-share investment in NYSE:C. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.08 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.6205 per share and a market cap of $100.17Bil. The stock has returned -19.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,565 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.65 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $93.39 per share and a market cap of $122.67Bil. The stock has returned 15.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

