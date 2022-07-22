Arjuna Capital recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

353 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $207.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.50%), MSFT(7.97%), and GOOGL(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arjuna Capital’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arjuna Capital bought 17,830 shares of NYSE:TRV for a total holding of 24,595. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.96.

On 07/22/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $156.38 per share and a market cap of $37.24Bil. The stock has returned 8.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Arjuna Capital reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 78,167 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 07/22/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.2001 per share and a market cap of $266.33Bil. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,877 shares in NYSE:GWW, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $486.49 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, W.W. Grainger Inc traded for a price of $472.52 per share and a market cap of $24.15Bil. The stock has returned 5.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.W. Grainger Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 11.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 47,446 shares in NYSE:AFL, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.11 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $54.895 per share and a market cap of $35.51Bil. The stock has returned 6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 49,191-share investment in NYSE:CWT. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.96 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, California Water Service Group traded for a price of $57.22 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, California Water Service Group has a price-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

