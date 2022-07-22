Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

BAHNHOFSTRASSE 36 ZURICH, V8 8010

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 597 stocks valued at a total of $14.17Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.79%), SPY(4.86%), and GOOGL(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 1,103,523 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 2,143,208. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/22/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.595 per share and a market cap of $452.07Bil. The stock has returned 3.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 576,814 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $259.78 per share and a market cap of $1,944.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 233,375 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 865,484. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/22/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $521.11 per share and a market cap of $488.98Bil. The stock has returned 26.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-book ratio of 6.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 1,872,878 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 2,324,138. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 07/22/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $61.555 per share and a market cap of $267.12Bil. The stock has returned 12.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-book ratio of 10.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich reduced their investment in NYSE:EW by 977,446 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.75.

On 07/22/2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $102.02 per share and a market cap of $63.30Bil. The stock has returned -4.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-book ratio of 10.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.63 and a price-sales ratio of 12.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

