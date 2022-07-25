Cubic Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

131 DARTMOUTH STREET, 5TH FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $369.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.79%), GOOG(3.18%), and PNC(2.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cubic Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 17,715-share investment in NYSE:LMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $439.13 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $399.595 per share and a market cap of $106.24Bil. The stock has returned 8.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 47,691 shares in NYSE:DIS, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $102.67 per share and a market cap of $187.90Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 13,545 shares in NYSE:MAN, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.61 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, ManpowerGroup Inc traded for a price of $75.85 per share and a market cap of $4.00Bil. The stock has returned -30.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ManpowerGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,825 shares in NYSE:MED, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $178.79 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Medifast Inc traded for a price of $171.8796 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -36.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medifast Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-book ratio of 9.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 6,833-share investment in NAS:AKAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.45 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Akamai Technologies Inc traded for a price of $92.82 per share and a market cap of $14.91Bil. The stock has returned -22.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

