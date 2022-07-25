JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1145 MARKET ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.52%), MSFT(5.35%), and GOOGL(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 118,973 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $185.07Bil. The stock has returned 36.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 7,930 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $529.47 per share and a market cap of $496.73Bil. The stock has returned 28.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC bought 16,823 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 17,818. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 07/25/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $235.21 per share and a market cap of $52.16Bil. The stock has returned -16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 22,908 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.54 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $140.26 per share and a market cap of $44.62Bil. The stock has returned -47.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.06 and a price-sales ratio of 30.46.

JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FRC by 25,126 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.08.

On 07/25/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $158.42 per share and a market cap of $28.47Bil. The stock has returned -19.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.