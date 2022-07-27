NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5910 LANDERBROOK DRIVE MAYFIELD HTS, OH 44124

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $571.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(4.91%), UNH(4.39%), and APH(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 18,098 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 07/27/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $324.54 per share and a market cap of $111.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH bought 49,746 shares of NYSE:CHD for a total holding of 176,595. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.54.

On 07/27/2022, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $94.46 per share and a market cap of $22.93Bil. The stock has returned 9.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-book ratio of 6.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 1,166 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 07/27/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $297.53 per share and a market cap of $188.20Bil. The stock has returned -5.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-book ratio of 8.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 728 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 07/27/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $522.31 per share and a market cap of $231.36Bil. The stock has returned 23.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-book ratio of 11.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP/OH reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 1,336 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 07/27/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $280.05 per share and a market cap of $203.72Bil. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.