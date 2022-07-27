SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC/OH recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were AX(10.26%), WCC(4.76%), and GOOGL(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC/OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 19,590-share investment in NYSE:SNX. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.37 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, TD Synnex Corp traded for a price of $97.58 per share and a market cap of $9.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TD Synnex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC/OH bought 12,667 shares of NAS:FANG for a total holding of 25,531. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.04.

On 07/27/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $123.29 per share and a market cap of $21.41Bil. The stock has returned 59.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC/OH bought 12,394 shares of NAS:EEFT for a total holding of 19,084. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.58.

On 07/27/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $103.54 per share and a market cap of $5.23Bil. The stock has returned -23.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC/OH bought 14,450 shares of NAS:HSIC for a total holding of 21,156. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.87.

On 07/27/2022, Henry Schein Inc traded for a price of $77.74 per share and a market cap of $10.73Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC/OH reduced their investment in NAS:MKSI by 8,320 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.03.

On 07/27/2022, MKS Instruments Inc traded for a price of $112 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned -27.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MKS Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

