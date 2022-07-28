ANDREWS, LUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(46.79%), DFAX(10.90%), and DFAT(10.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANDREWS, LUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ANDREWS, LUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 19,477 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.35 per share and a market cap of $9.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

ANDREWS, LUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAI by 15,829 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.97.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $24.97 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 5,343-share investment in ARCA:SCHD. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.69 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.9 per share and a market cap of $36.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, ANDREWS, LUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 14,339 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 1,794,094. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.35.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.06 per share and a market cap of $14.85Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.79.

The guru established a new position worth 1,485 shares in ARCA:VBR, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.46 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $162.1256 per share and a market cap of $23.43Bil. The stock has returned -2.86% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

