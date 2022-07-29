Spectrum Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 E. 96TH STREET SUITE 130 INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 244 stocks valued at a total of $425.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.72%), IVV(6.96%), and XLK(4.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IUSB by 250,697 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.37.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $47.94 per share and a market cap of $17.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

The guru established a new position worth 14,729 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $542.34 per share and a market cap of $507.25Bil. The stock has returned 33.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 22,239 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $414.28 per share and a market cap of $306.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

The guru sold out of their 100,005-share investment in NYSE:HLI. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.68 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Houlihan Lokey Inc traded for a price of $84.56 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Houlihan Lokey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Spectrum Management Group, LLC bought 178,337 shares of NYSE:HPQ for a total holding of 178,872. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 07/29/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $33.39 per share and a market cap of $34.17Bil. The stock has returned 19.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.