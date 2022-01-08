CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 412 stocks valued at a total of $2.49Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.12%), AAPL(2.95%), and UNH(1.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 98,084 shares in NAS:LHCG, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.55 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $162.58 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned -24.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 176,011-share investment in NYSE:ITT. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.41 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ITT Inc traded for a price of $74.71 per share and a market cap of $6.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ITT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 646,456-share investment in NAS:FMBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.41 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, First Midwest Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $21.51 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned 22.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The guru established a new position worth 185,684 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.74 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $52.36 per share and a market cap of $191.28Bil. The stock has returned 32.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 569,170 shares in NAS:ONB, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.24 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Old National Bancorp traded for a price of $17.36 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned 11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old National Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

