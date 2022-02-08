Palmer Knight Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were TRV(5.75%), WM(5.01%), and PAYX(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palmer Knight Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 13,935 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $274.12 per share and a market cap of $2,066.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-book ratio of 12.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 10.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 11,118 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 08/02/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $302 per share and a market cap of $312.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NAS:PAYX by 32,263 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.68.

On 08/02/2022, Paychex Inc traded for a price of $126.06 per share and a market cap of $45.70Bil. The stock has returned 13.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paychex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-book ratio of 14.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NYSE:PKI by 20,054 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.72.

On 08/02/2022, PerkinElmer Inc traded for a price of $155.115 per share and a market cap of $19.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PerkinElmer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 21,710 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.56 per share and a market cap of $2,606.68Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 44.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

