Princeton Global Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 576 stocks valued at a total of $309.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.96%), JNJ(4.29%), and UNH(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought 11,523 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 11,713. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $312.49.

On 08/04/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $302.62 per share and a market cap of $150.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 15,622 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.72 per share and a market cap of $2,666.30Bil. The stock has returned 13.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-book ratio of 45.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought 16,978 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 17,219. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.07.

On 08/04/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $148.775 per share and a market cap of $59.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 47,559 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/04/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.06 per share and a market cap of $172.69Bil. The stock has returned -30.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 18,452 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 08/04/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $93.22 per share and a market cap of $123.70Bil. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

