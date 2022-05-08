CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $3.92Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.70%), UNH(6.14%), and MSFT(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 477,000 shares of NYSE:PNW for a total holding of 729,460. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.53.

On 08/05/2022, Pinnacle West Capital Corp traded for a price of $74.95 per share and a market cap of $8.43Bil. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinnacle West Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 170,500 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 08/05/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $154.49 per share and a market cap of $303.92Bil. The stock has returned 58.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 65,064 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 97,000. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.28.

On 08/05/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $269.935 per share and a market cap of $96.13Bil. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 15.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 26,850 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.38.

On 08/05/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $132.288 per share and a market cap of $119.33Bil. The stock has returned 1.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 15,000 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 445,870. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.14.

On 08/05/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $176.83 per share and a market cap of $91.95Bil. The stock has returned 5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.49 and a price-sales ratio of 8.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

