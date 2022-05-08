BRUNI J V & CO /CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $666.00Mil. The top holdings were BAM(9.73%), RDN(6.47%), and RHP(6.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRUNI J V & CO /CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BRUNI J V & CO /CO bought 88,610 shares of NYSE:ALLY for a total holding of 706,698. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.34.

On 08/05/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $32.7609 per share and a market cap of $10.11Bil. The stock has returned -33.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BRUNI J V & CO /CO bought 303,940 shares of NYSE:RKT for a total holding of 1,157,304. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.39.

On 08/05/2022, Rocket Companies Inc traded for a price of $10.1484 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -43.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rocket Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-book ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

BRUNI J V & CO /CO reduced their investment in NAS:ARCC by 119,010 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.32.

On 08/05/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.928 per share and a market cap of $10.10Bil. The stock has returned 7.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10 and a price-sales ratio of 6.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BRUNI J V & CO /CO bought 194,396 shares of NYSE:ATUS for a total holding of 492,896. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.37.

On 08/05/2022, Altice USA Inc traded for a price of $11.605 per share and a market cap of $5.27Bil. The stock has returned -60.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altice USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BRUNI J V & CO /CO reduced their investment in NYSE:BAM by 29,638 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.46.

On 08/05/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $49.69 per share and a market cap of $81.57Bil. The stock has returned -10.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

