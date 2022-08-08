Allen Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $6.18Bil. The top holdings were UNH(7.38%), GOOG(6.97%), and MSFT(6.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allen Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Allen Investment Management LLC bought 6,477,867 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 6,498,016. The trade had a 3.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.7.

On 08/08/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $34.76 per share and a market cap of $49.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 855,203 shares in NAS:ADI, giving the stock a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $157.55 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $175.12 per share and a market cap of $90.96Bil. The stock has returned 3.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 174,257 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/08/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $534.55 per share and a market cap of $499.01Bil. The stock has returned 29.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-book ratio of 6.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 241,487 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/08/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $280.17 per share and a market cap of $2,097.31Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-book ratio of 12.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 10.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 118,858 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 08/08/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $467.95 per share and a market cap of $72.18Bil. The stock has returned 30.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

