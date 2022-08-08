Capital Wealth Planning, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $5.11Bil. The top holdings were UNH(6.49%), MCD(5.76%), and JNJ(5.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Wealth Planning, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 1,984,832 shares. The trade had a 5.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/08/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $104.415 per share and a market cap of $58.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CSX by 4,488,477 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.67.

On 08/08/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $33.025 per share and a market cap of $70.62Bil. The stock has returned 3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC bought 1,107,545 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 1,113,940. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.52.

On 08/08/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $158.14 per share and a market cap of $118.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC bought 724,481 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 1,641,056. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/08/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $169.79 per share and a market cap of $446.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC bought 1,242,586 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 2,528,355. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 08/08/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $88.295 per share and a market cap of $222.45Bil. The stock has returned 20.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

