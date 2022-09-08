ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1835 MARKET STREET PHILADELPHIA, PA 19103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.30%), MSFT(5.88%), and GOOGL(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:CL by 47,431 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.16.

On 08/09/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $80.81 per share and a market cap of $67.41Bil. The stock has returned 5.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-book ratio of 402.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/ bought 21,828 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 188,908. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.41 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:KMB by 21,859 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.6.

On 08/09/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $134.29 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned 4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-book ratio of 76.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:SJI by 67,219 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.25.

On 08/09/2022, South Jersey Industries Inc traded for a price of $34.26 per share and a market cap of $4.19Bil. The stock has returned 40.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, South Jersey Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC /PA/ bought 6,805 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 51,298. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 08/09/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $261.77 per share and a market cap of $58.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

