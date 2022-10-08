GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Great Lakes Advisors, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Chicago, Illinois. The company was established in 1981 and has expanded from its inception to now have additional locations in Lake Forest and Pewaukee. Great Lakes Advisors is headed by CEO, Manager, and Director Thomas R. Kiley and has grown to now operate with 66 employees of which 30 are investment professionals. The company was formerly known as Wayne Hummer Asset Management Company and currently operates as a subsidiary of Wayne Hummer Investments LLC. Great Lakes Advisors conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a quantitative and fundamental methodology with a bottom up approach to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S., focusing on the value stocks of small and large cap companies and benchmarking its performance against various Russell, Barclays and S&P indexes. Great Lakes Advisors invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the industrials, information technology, health care, consumer staples, energy, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top 10 holdings make up under a fifth of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 25.4%. Great Lakes Advisors holds over $6.4 billion in total assets under management spread across over 1,600 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 11 that make up approximately $970 million of its managed assets. The company mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of its entire clientele, and also provides services to a wide array of other clients. Great Lakes Advisors offers its Fundamental Equity, Disciplined Equity, Diversified Balanced, Long Short Equity Fund, Socially Responsible, and Fixed Income strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 634 stocks valued at a total of $4.67Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(1.98%), UNH(1.72%), and AAPL(1.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC bought 283,248 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 355,710. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $178.34 per share and a market cap of $479.30Bil. The stock has returned -50.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 353,661 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.35.

On 08/10/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $77.54 per share and a market cap of $206.64Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WAB by 285,778 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.24.

On 08/10/2022, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.4 per share and a market cap of $17.17Bil. The stock has returned 8.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 115,315 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.52.

On 08/10/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $221.04 per share and a market cap of $32.08Bil. The stock has returned -34.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMP by 76,225 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $268.39.

On 08/10/2022, Ameriprise Financial Inc traded for a price of $280.9 per share and a market cap of $30.38Bil. The stock has returned 6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ameriprise Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

