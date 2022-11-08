Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $695.00Mil. The top holdings were FDX(6.30%), UNH(5.61%), and QCOM(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 585,627-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 5.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.89 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $45.74 per share and a market cap of $36.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 502,618-share investment in NAS:WBA. Previously, the stock had a 2.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.02 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $39.9 per share and a market cap of $34.48Bil. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 52,228 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $368.92 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $352.36 per share and a market cap of $107.69Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC bought 2,417,501 shares of NAS:QRTEA for a total holding of 3,987,434. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.9.

On 08/11/2022, Qurate Retail Inc traded for a price of $3.73 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned -67.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qurate Retail Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BWA by 176,452 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.44.

On 08/11/2022, BorgWarner Inc traded for a price of $39.15 per share and a market cap of $9.27Bil. The stock has returned -13.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BorgWarner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

