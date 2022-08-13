AGF INVESTMENTS INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TOWER TORONTO, A6 M5K 1E9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 419 stocks valued at a total of $11.25Bil. The top holdings were UNH(2.96%), LNG(2.63%), and MPC(2.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AGF INVESTMENTS INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 212,368-share investment in NAS:CTAS. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $390.33 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $434.24 per share and a market cap of $43.94Bil. The stock has returned 12.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-book ratio of 13.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AGF INVESTMENTS INC. bought 3,369,629 shares of NYSE:TU for a total holding of 5,503,502. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.75.

On 08/13/2022, TELUS Corp traded for a price of $23.6 per share and a market cap of $32.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELUS Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AGF INVESTMENTS INC. bought 1,259,130 shares of NYSE:BNS for a total holding of 1,603,844. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.

On 08/13/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $62.97 per share and a market cap of $75.13Bil. The stock has returned 2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,261,888 shares in NYSE:RCI, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.39 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Rogers Communications Inc traded for a price of $46.2 per share and a market cap of $23.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 250,419-share investment in NYSE:LH. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $248.37 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $259.42 per share and a market cap of $23.45Bil. The stock has returned -13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

