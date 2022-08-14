LPL Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

LPL Financial is the largest organization of independent financial advisors in the United States. The company can trace its origins back to 1968, but the current company was created out of the merger between two brokerage firms, Linsco, which was create back in 1968, and Private Ledger, which was created in 1973, in 1989. LPL Financial mainly grew through organic means in its early years after the merger, but began acquiring companies such as Private Trust Company, WS Griffith Securities, and Main Street Management. The firm would continue to facilitate its growth and expansion through mergers, acquiring UVEST Financial Services in 2006 to add in its brokerage network of over 300 regional and community banks and credit unions and Pacific Select Group to add over 2,000 financial advisors. In 2008, the company would change its old name of Linsco/Private Ledger Corp, or LPL Financial Services, to simply LPL financial. LBL Financial operates under its parent company LPL Holdings, which became a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ Stock Market in 2010. LPL Financial currently has over 3,400 employees supporting a network of over 14,000 financial advisors. The company brings in over $4.3 billion in revenue and holds over $475 billion in total advisory and brokerage assets. Most of its clients are individuals, which alone makes up over half of its total client base, and the company also caters to high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, corporations or other businesses, state or municipal government entities, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele. LPL Financial has over 4.5 million funded accounts with 744 institutional partners. LPL Financial currently overs over 450 different mutual fund families through its financial advisors including JPMorgan, American Funds, Nuveen, PIMCO, Eaton Vance, Fidelity, and others. The company also offers over 35 ETF and ETN through various providers including iShares, State Street Global, Vanguard, and Barclays iPath.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4382 stocks valued at a total of $105.25Bil. The top holdings were IVV(2.71%), VTI(2.31%), and BND(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LPL Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 14,943,726 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.35 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $26.39 per share and a market cap of $15.84Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.80.

During the quarter, LPL Financial LLC bought 1,926,012 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 5,296,711. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 08/14/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.62 per share and a market cap of $40.12Bil. The stock has returned 2.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-book ratio of 4.76.

The guru established a new position worth 6,376,123 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.59 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $34.21 per share and a market cap of $28.79Bil. The stock has returned 2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.16.

During the quarter, LPL Financial LLC bought 3,911,862 shares of BATS:EEMV for a total holding of 4,626,610. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.59.

On 08/14/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $57.06 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru established a new position worth 3,337,358 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-book ratio of 27.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.