Cartica Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1775 I STREET NW Washington, DC 20006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(10.98%), MELI(10.77%), and XP(9.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cartica Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cartica Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GDS by 406,000 shares. The trade had a 4.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.18.

On 08/15/2022, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $29.29 per share and a market cap of $5.58Bil. The stock has returned -51.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 286,000 shares in NYSE:CIB, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.43 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, BanColombia SA traded for a price of $32.84 per share and a market cap of $7.90Bil. The stock has returned 10.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BanColombia SA has a price-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cartica Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GLOB by 43,500 shares. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.52.

On 08/15/2022, Globant SA traded for a price of $229.51 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 87.60, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 90,000 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.66 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.86 per share and a market cap of $471.20Bil. The stock has returned -19.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 7.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Cartica Management, LLC bought 70,000 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 310,071. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.78.

On 08/15/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $88.71 per share and a market cap of $49.83Bil. The stock has returned -71.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.