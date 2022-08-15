Antipodean Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $61.00Mil. The top holdings were SE(38.12%), CDLX(23.22%), and CVNA(14.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Antipodean Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in ARCA:FXI, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.25 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $30.065 per share and a market cap of $5.21Bil. The stock has returned -26.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.16.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in ARCA:GDX, giving the stock a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $26.535 per share and a market cap of $10.97Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in ARCA:KWEB, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $28.835 per share and a market cap of $6.68Bil. The stock has returned -36.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.31.

The guru sold out of their 375,000-share investment in NYSE:CLVT. Previously, the stock had a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.59 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $13.195 per share and a market cap of $8.80Bil. The stock has returned -42.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Antipodean Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMAX by 175,000 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.91.

On 08/15/2022, CareMax Inc traded for a price of $7.77 per share and a market cap of $674.70Mil. The stock has returned -7.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CareMax Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

