Highlander Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 511 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(7.41%), AAPL(4.78%), and MSFT(4.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Highlander Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,980 shares in NAS:UHAL, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $518.31 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $577.69 per share and a market cap of $11.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,290 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.53 per share and a market cap of $2,190.49Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-book ratio of 13.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.40 and a price-sales ratio of 11.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,000-share investment in NAS:SIVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $472.45 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $464.63 per share and a market cap of $27.47Bil. The stock has returned -20.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 3,980 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 08/15/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.89 per share and a market cap of $121.78Bil. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Highlander Capital Management, LLC bought 22,801 shares of NYSE:OEC for a total holding of 38,032. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.74.

On 08/15/2022, Orion Engineered Carbons SA traded for a price of $17.18 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -1.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

