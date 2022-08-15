Sectoral Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Montreal, Quebec. The company was originally established in 2000 by cofounders Jérôme Georges Pfund and Michael Lars Sjöström, both of whom are still with the company today acting as its CEO and CIO, respsectively. Sectoral Asset Management has grown from its inception to now have additional locations in Geneva, Switzerland and Hong Kong and operates with 22 employees of which half are investment professionals. The company focuses on “managing global health care portfolios” and has an objective of achieving “superior returns for our investors by concentrating on primary research.” Sectoral Asset Management conducts its research both internally and externally to make its investment decisions, utilizing a fundamental methodology with a bottom up investment approach. The company focuses its investments in small cap companies in public equity markets on a global scale, benchmarking its performances against a variety of NBI, MSCI, S&P 500, and Pharma indexes. In terms of sectors, Sectoral Asset Management invests almost exclusively in the health care sector and also allocates a minority of its managed assets in the materials sector and other sector. The company holds its allocations an average of 10.6 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 25.3%. Sectoral Asset Management oversees approximately $3 billion in total assets under management spread across 14 total accounts, all of which are discretionary. The company’s total assets under management has been somewhat volatile in recent years, having been once as high as $4.4 billion back in 2011 although it has not yet dipped below its recent low point of $2.9 billion back in 2010. The company mainly caters to corporations, which alone makes up half of its clientele, and investment advisors. Sectoral Asset Management offers a variety of Sectoral Generics, Sectoral Emerging Markets Healthcare, and SSgA Sectoral Healthcare Equity funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $496.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(3.72%), HQY(2.98%), and RCM(2.55%).

The guru sold out of their 665,347-share investment in NAS:OCDX. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.02 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC traded for a price of $17.63 per share and a market cap of $4.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 33,740 shares of NAS:ICLR for a total holding of 35,940. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.54.

On 08/15/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $247.5 per share and a market cap of $20.18Bil. The stock has returned 3.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 98.23, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 88,687 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.92 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.7 per share and a market cap of $5.75Bil. The stock has returned 227.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 194.65, a price-book ratio of 10.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.77 and a price-sales ratio of 8.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 251,739-share investment in NAS:HCAT. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.19 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Health Catalyst Inc traded for a price of $13.54 per share and a market cap of $740.96Mil. The stock has returned -74.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Health Catalyst Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 10,885 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 08/15/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $604.49 per share and a market cap of $236.83Bil. The stock has returned 11.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-book ratio of 5.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

